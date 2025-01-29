Nothing Phone (3a) features leaked, hints long-lasting battery, powerful selfie camera

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (3a) leaked features

Nothing is gearing up to launch its latest device, the Nothing Phone 3a. There have been numerous leaks about this smartphone leading up to its anticipated release. Reports suggest that the company may unveil this device in March, coinciding with their upcoming event scheduled for March 4, 2025. If the leaks hold true, the Nothing Phone 3a is likely to debut at this event.

Currently, Nothing has not confirmed any details about the smartphones set to be introduced at the March 4 launch, but speculation indicates that both the Nothing Phone 3a and its higher-end counterpart, the Nothing Phone 3a Plus, could make their appearance. For those considering a purchase, early leaks provide some insights into what to expect from the Nothing Phone 3a.

Leaked features of Nothing Phone 3a

Details about the Nothing Phone 3a have surfaced ahead of its official launch. This smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, ensuring a robust performance. Photography enthusiasts can anticipate a telephoto lens, and leaks suggest the phone may include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor as well.

According to the latest leaked information, a 50MP 2X telephoto lens is also expected, complete with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for improved stability in your shots. The camera setup is rumored to be akin to what is found in the OnePlus 13R, although there might be slight variations in the sensor configurations. The Plus model could come equipped with a Rayscope telephoto lens, adding to its camera capabilities.

Storage variants and specs of Nothing Phone 3a

When it comes to the selfie camera, the Nothing Phone 3a is speculated to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. It will boast a substantial 5000mAh battery, with support for fast charging at 45W. The phone is expected to be available in two storage options: a base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Running on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, it will also likely include an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

