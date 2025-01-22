Nothing Phone (3) render leaks ahead of launch, design hints at Pixel 9 Pro influence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (representational image)

The wait for the Nothing Phone (3) will soon be over. This mid-range device is anticipated to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress, scheduled for March this year. Ahead of the launch, renderings of the phone have already surfaced, and there's buzz about a special Pokémon edition also being released. Last year, Nothing opted not to launch this model, instead introducing the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus in the budget segment.

Special edition tease

Nothing has just dropped a new teaser for its upcoming phone, offering a sneak peek of the special edition of Phone (3). They shared an image of Pokémon's Arcanine in a post on X, hinting at the brand's preparations for a limited-edition release. Additionally, some speculate that Arcanine might even serve as the codename for this next model.

After checking out the concept render of the Nothing Phone (3), it appears to feature a camera design reminiscent of the Google Pixel 9 Pro on its backside. Like the Phone (2a), it showcases a vertically aligned camera setup, but with the camera placed at the top and the Glyph lighting positioned beneath it.

Possible features on the horizon

As for its potential features, we can expect to see several significant upgrades with the Phone (3). It may be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, along with eSIM compatibility, all while keeping the price under Rs 30,000.

Additionally, the upcoming model is likely to feature an improved camera module compared to the Nothing Phone (2). Speculations suggest a triple camera setup on the back, incorporating three 50MP lenses, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it may come with a 32MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, it’s rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities.

