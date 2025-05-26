iQOO Neo 10 with 16GB RAM launched in India starting at Rs 31,999 iQOO Neo 10 is now available for pre-booking. The company is offering an instant discount to interested buyers. There is also a special offer for those who pre-book the smartphone.

New Delhi:

iQOO has officially launched its latest smartphone in India, the iQOO Neo 10, which adds to the Neo 10 Series. This marks the return of the vanilla model in the Neo Series following the iQOO Neo 7. The new device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and features a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Additionally, it boasts an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance, a 7,000mm² vapor cooling chamber to manage heat, and much more. Below are all the details you need regarding this smartphone.

iQOO Neo 10 India price and availability

The iQOO Neo 10 starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 33,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 35,999. For those looking for high-end specs, the 16GB + 512GB configuration is available for Rs 40,999. There is Rs 2,000 discount with selected bank cards. The smartphone comes in two striking colour options: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome.

Pre-booking starts today at 1 PM, with sales kicking off on June 3 via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Those pre-booking the smartphone will also get free iQOO TWS 1e.

iQOO Neo 10 specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 features a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of up to 5,500 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 4,320Hz. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, supplemented by a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset. Users can enjoy up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, all running on Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15.

For photography enthusiasts, the Neo 10 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.79 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The front boasts a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture for capturing selfies and video calls, with both the front and rear cameras supporting 4K video recording at 60fps.

To keep performance in check, the iQOO Neo 10 is equipped with a 7,000mm² vapor cooling chamber, designed for optimal thermal management during intense gaming sessions. It supports gaming at 144fps and features bypass charging for uninterrupted play. Additionally, it includes a night vision mode and a lightning-fast 3,000Hz touch sampling rate for instant responses during gaming.

The device packs in a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging capabilities. For security, an in-display fingerprint sensor is included, while the IP65 rating ensures dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options abound, offering 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. With dimensions of 163.72×75.88×8.09mm and a weight of 206g, this smartphone balances functionality and portability.

