iPhone SE 4 first look revealed: Fans buzzing over this special feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE 4 first look

The iPhone SE 4 is set to make its debut in the global market soon. This budget-friendly iPhone from Apple has been generating buzz over the past few months. Since Apple has not introduced a new model in the SE series since 2022, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. Reports suggest that the affordable iPhone could launch as early as April this year, although the company has yet to provide any official confirmation. Recently, various renders of the iPhone SE 4 have surfaced, revealing its design in more detail.

A recent look at the device has been shared by Evan Blass. In the render, the front panel bears a striking resemblance to that of the standard iPhone 15, suggesting that the SE model may feature a dynamic island display. Apple first introduced the Dynamic Island feature in the iPhone 14 Pro series, and this would mark the first time the SE model will omit the notch feature. Additionally, the SE 4 is expected to be equipped with either the A18 or A17 Pro Bionic chip, hinting at the possibility of enhanced AI capabilities.

For the first time, Apple may also eliminate the home button in this upcoming model. Users can look forward to an edge-to-edge display, complete with a bezel less design and a reduced chin bezel at the bottom. The back of the iPhone SE 4 will likely house a single camera featuring a 48MP primary lens, which would make it the most advanced camera setup in any SE model to date. Alongside these camera improvements, users can expect upgrades in battery life and other hardware components.

Additionally, new information has emerged about the newest version of iOS, the operating system powering Apple devices. In iOS 19, Apple is rumored to incorporate some features commonly found in Android, offering users a fresh interface along with a slew of new functionalities.

ALSO READ: