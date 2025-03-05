iPhone 14 is now available with Rs 51,000 discount before going off shelves from e-commerce websites Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the price of the iPhone 14 has decreased significantly. You can now buy the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 38,000.

A few years back, buying an iPhone meant weighing the decision carefully. However, that’s no longer the case. With each new iPhone launch, prices for previous models plummet quickly. The iPhone 14 is no exception. If you’ve been considering buying one, now is the perfect opportunity. You can snag the larger storage variant of the iPhone 14 at a significantly reduced price.

Despite being a couple of years old, the iPhone 14 remains a top-tier smartphone, holding its own against many Android devices. In terms of performance and camera quality, it stands out in every category. If you’ve had your eye on an iPhone, now you can get one at a fantastic price. With the arrival of the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 14 has been discontinued on Apple’s official site and iPhone 14 has dropped to the price point of many Android models ON e-commerce website.

iPhone 14 256GB price cut

Currently, the iPhone 14 with 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 89,900 on Amazon. However, there’s a whopping 32 percent discount available, bringing the price down to just Rs 60,900. And that’s not the end of the savings!

In addition to the flat discount, Amazon is offering various bank and exchange deals. You can also benefit from a cashback offer of up to Rs 1,827. Plus, by trading in your old smartphone, you can score an exchange offer worth up to Rs 22,800. This means you could potentially save a total of Rs 51,000!

How to save Rs 51,000

If you maximize both the flat discount and the exchange offer, you could secure the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 37,200. Just keep in mind that your exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 features a sleek aluminum frame design, similar to that of the iPhone 16, and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision and is protected by Ceramic Shield glass.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. You can expect up to 6GB of RAM and storage options reaching 512GB. For photography enthusiasts, it has a dual-camera setup with 12MP lenses, complemented by a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

To keep everything running, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 3279mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

