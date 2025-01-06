iPhone 14 512GB gets major price drop! Shop now for the best deals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 14 price cut

The iPhone 14 series was introduced by Apple in 2022, and after more than two years in the market, the price has dropped significantly. If you're considering purchasing an iPhone in 2025, now is a great time to snag the iPhone 14 with 512GB of storage at a fantastic deal. E-commerce platforms are currently offering impressive discounts across various models of this series.

Renowned for their premium design and unique security features, iPhones continue to outperform many Android competitors in terms of performance, even after two years. The iPhone 14 512GB is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, ensuring smooth performance for demanding tasks and seamless multitasking.

iPhone 14 512GB discount

This New Year, Amazon has once again slashed the price of the iPhone 14. Right now, it’s available at its lowest price yet. Originally listed at Rs 1,09,900, the price of the iPhone 14 512GB variant has been reduced by an impressive 30 percent, bringing it down to just Rs 76,900.

In addition to this significant discount, Amazon is offering more perks to its millions of customers. An instant discount of Rs 1,000 is available on selected bank cards. Furthermore, you can take advantage of an easy EMI option, starting at Rs 3,464 per month. The retailer has also introduced a strong exchange offer, allowing you to save even more.

If you have an old smartphone, you can trade it in for up to Rs 22,800. Even if you receive half that amount, it could still help you buy the iPhone 14 512GB at a very reduced price. Just keep in mind that the exchange value you receive will depend on the physical condition and functionality of your old device.

iPhone 14 512GB key features

The iPhone 14 features a sleek aluminum frame and a durable glass back panel. For added protection against dust and water, it comes with an IP68 rating.

It boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+. The display is also protected by ceramic shield glass.

For optimal performance, it is equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. In terms of photography, it features a dual camera setup with 12 + 12 megapixel sensors.

Additionally, the device offers up to 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, making it a robust choice for your smartphone needs.

