Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition launched in China; key specifications and more

The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition smartphone was recently launched in China, featuring top-of-the-line specifications. The device is available in black and orange color variants and has a single storage option with 16GB RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.



The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.81-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and capacitive multi-touch support. The device has a 5,450mAh battery capacity and support for 66W wired and 50W wireless Honor SuperCharge support.



The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and supports dual SIM connectivity. It sports a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1,312 x 2,848 pixels) OLED display with capacitive multi-touch support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and gyroscope.



A 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera are included with the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition's optics. The device features a 16-megapixel front camera and a 3D depth camera for selfies and video calls. A rear LED flash is also included.



The device measures 162.9×76.7×8.77mm and weighs 217g. It features dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC connectivity options. The smartphone can also reverse charge wirelessly.



One of the device's unique features is the 'Qinghai Lake battery cell, a silicon carbon anode battery that offers a 12.8% higher energy density than lithium batteries. The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition also features the brand's RF enhancement, security, and display chip.



FAQ

Q.What is the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition?

A.The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition is a high-end smartphone launched by Honor, exclusively available in the Chinese market. It features a 6.81-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It also has a triple rear camera setup and a 5,450mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.



Q.Where can I buy the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition?

A.The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition is available on Honor China's official website. It is exclusive to the Chinese market and unavailable in other regions.



Q. What is the battery capacity of the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition?

A. The Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition has a 5,450mAh battery capacity, which supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also features a silicon carbon anode battery called the "Qinghai Lake" battery cell, providing a 12.8% higher energy density than lithium batteries.

