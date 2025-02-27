Google Pixel 9a's expected price emerges ahead of its launch, may challenge Samsung Galaxy S25 Last year, Google launched the Pixel 9 series in the global market, including India. This series includes three impressive smartphones. Now, the company is preparing to launch a new device for its fans.

Last year, Google unveiled the Google Pixel 9 series, which includes three smartphones: the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. In addition, the company introduced a foldable phone. Now, Google is gearing up to launch a new addition to its Pixel 9 lineup, and several details regarding its pricing have surfaced ahead of the official announcement.

As is customary, there's speculation that Google will also release a smartphone from the 'A' series alongside its flagship models. Since the Pixel 9's launch, fans have been eagerly anticipating the Pixel 9a. If you’re considering purchasing this device, there's promising news on the horizon, as Google may be introducing it to the market soon. This new smartphone is expected to directly compete with Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 5G.

Recent updates suggest that the Google Pixel 9a is likely to be launched at a budget-friendly price point. If the leaks are accurate, the pricing in the Indian market may mirror that of the Pixel 8a. According to reports from Android Headlines, it’s anticipated that pricing in the US and European markets will also align with that of the Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9a expected price

In the European market, the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 9a is expected to retail for ccc549, which is approximately Rs 50,200. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 609, or around Rs 55,700. In the US, the Google Pixel 9a is likely to be introduced at a price of around USD 499, translating to approximately Rs 43400.

While the pricing for the Indian market has not yet been disclosed, rumors suggest that it could match the cost of the Google Pixel 8a. To give you some context, the base variant of the Pixel 8a is priced at Rs 52,999, with the 256GB variant launching at Rs 59,999.

If these leaks hold true, the Google Pixel 9a may debut at around Rs 52,999 in India. Fans can expect significant design changes in this 'A' series model, potentially putting pressure on competitors like Samsung. Recently, a video of the upcoming device surfaced on social media, revealing that Google might integrate the camera module seamlessly with the body, enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal.

Google Pixel 9a expected features

Looking at the possible features of the Google Pixel 9a, it is expected to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display that supports HDR10+ and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, with peak brightness reaching 2700 nits. For performance, this upcoming smartphone will likely be powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, alongside 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and options for either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

In terms of photography, the Pixel 9a may feature a dual-camera setup with 48 and 13 megapixel sensors, while a 13-megapixel camera is predicted for selfies and video calls.

