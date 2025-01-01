Disappointing smartphones of 2024: A look at devices that failed to impress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Disappointing smartphones of 2024

This year, numerous brands have rolled out their powerful smartphones to the market, showcasing impressive AI features and outstanding cameras. Companies like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola have introduced a wide array of smartphones in India, which have been snapped up in large quantities. However, among these launches, some models have left users wishing they hadn't made the purchase. Many customers have voiced their dissatisfaction on social media, sharing issues they've encountered with these devices. Let's take a closer look at some of the worst smartphones from this year.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Buyers have expressed disappointment with this mid-range offering from Motorola, despite its strong specifications, including a p-OLED display, an IP68 rating, and a premium 144Hz refresh rate. Users have taken to social media platforms like X to detail the problems they've faced. Although the Moto Edge 50 Pro appears solid on paper, it has sadly fallen short in terms of user experience.

Many users have reported difficulties with the camera, particularly when shooting videos, as the back of the phone tends to get extremely hot. Additionally, several customers have raised concerns about the quality of the vegan leather back panel. Priced at Rs 30,999, this smartphone has not met user expectations.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The latest addition to Samsung's flagship S24 series, the Galaxy S24 FE, has also found itself in hot water, with many users expressing regret over their purchase at a price of Rs 54,999. This smartphone features a downgraded version of the Exynos 2400 processor, which marks the first time Samsung has opted for a less powerful processor in its Fan Edition compared to the standard model. Consequently, demand for the S24 FE has been weak in the global market, and users have criticized its design along with its thick bezels. Concerns have also been raised about the battery life of the device.

Redmi Note 14 Series

The response to Redmi's recently launched Note 14 series has also been tepid among consumers. The company has significantly hiked prices, breaking with a decade-long trend of appealing budget pricing that has drawn in users. While the Redmi Note 5 series shattered sales records, the new series has failed to deliver on user expectations. With older storage technology and an outdated Android version at launch, users are left questioning the performance of the phone considering its price point.

ALSO READ: Free Fire returns in new year! Garena all set to revive popular Battle Royale game