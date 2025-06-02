Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, V3 Ultra 5G go on sale in India with impressive offers: Check deals here Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G were launched on May 27. These smartphones are now available for sale in India starting today.

New Delhi:

Alcatel has just launched its latest smartphones in India, with the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G now available for purchase. Within a week of their debut, these models are ready for buyers, all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and offering up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Here’s everything you need to know about these new devices.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G India price and offers

In terms of pricing, the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, while the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs 14,999. The V3 Pro 5G is available for Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. The premium V3 Ultra 5G is offered at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. As for color choices, the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G comes in Cosmic Grey and Halo White, whereas the V3 Pro 5G is offered in Matcha Green and Metallic Grey. The higher-end Ultra variant is available in Champagne Gold, Hyper Blue, and Ocean Grey.

All three smartphones can be purchased on Flipkart starting today, June 2. Additionally, the company is providing discounts of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards for the V3 Pro 5G and V3 Ultra 5G, while the V3 Classic enjoys a discount of Rs 1,000.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G specifications

Device Alcatel V3 Classic Alcatel V3 Pro Alcatel V3 Ultra Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets RAM 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM Storage 128GB 256GB 128GB Display 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) displays 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) displays 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) display Rear camera Dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel QVGA sensor Triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 0.08-megapixel QVGA sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens Triple-camera with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera Front camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 32-megapixel Battery 5,200mAh battery 5,010mAh battery 5,010mAh battery Charging 10W wired charging 18W wired charging 33W wired charging OS Android 15 out of the box Android 15 out of the box Android 15 out of the box

