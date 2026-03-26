IMD weather alert: Storms, heavy rain and temperature swings across 22 states today | Check here

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather alert for multiple regions as two active western disturbances continue to impact the country. The weather office has predicted thunderstorms, rain and strong winds across nearly 22 states, covering North India, the Northeast and parts of Central India. Officials said temperatures in northwest India may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days before gradually falling again.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until March 27. Intermittent showers are also expected across the northwestern plains until March 31.

North India on alert for storms

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 50 kilometres per hour, which could disrupt normal life and outdoor activity.

Heavy rainfall warning for northeast and east India

The IMD has issued warnings for widespread rain, lightning and strong winds in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from March 25 to March 29. Areas in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Weather impact extends to central and southern states

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region may experience thunderstorms along with light rainfall, as per the weather department. In South India, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala for the next five days. Coastal Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to see hot and humid weather between March 25 and March 27.

Delhi-NCR to see temperature drop and rainfall

The rising temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to ease as light rain and thunderstorms may develop on the afternoon or evening of March 26. Wind speeds may reach 40 kilometres per hour and could rise to 70 kilometres per hour on March 29 and 30. The spell of rain is expected to continue until March 30.

Weather update for Uttar Pradesh

As per the IMD. Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience strong rain and a hailstorm on March 27. Between March 29 and March 31, many districts may see intense rainfall and wind speeds between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour.

Thunderstorm alert issued for Bihar

Bihar is also likely to witness thunderstorms, rain and hail on March 27. Rainfall accompanied by lightning is also predicted on March 28, as per the IMD. Farmers have been advised to harvest ready crops on time and store them safely. They have also been encouraged to use protective nets to prevent damage from hail.

ALSO READ: How to reduce electricity bills in summer: Simple tips to save power while using AC and appliances