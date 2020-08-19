World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones to buy in 2020

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung.

World Photography Day is here and it marks a day for people deeply interested in photography. The occasion is celebrated on August 19 every year. During this time, a lot of enthusiasts take out their cameras and start shooting some epic shots. They flaunt those shots using special media channels like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Lately, people have been relying on their smartphones for such photographs. It is not only because of smartphone cameras getting better but also because people just do not want an extra bit of load in their backpack.

So, in case you are looking to buy a new smartphone that can capture photographs that are comparable to a DSLR, here are some options you can look at:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung has just dropped its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As expected, the smartphone manages to capture some impressive shots. It has a great dynamic range on offer along with the ability to capture some good portrait shots. While Samsung phones do tend to oversaturate the images a bit, the photos do end up looking attractive for social media.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORAXiaomi Mi 10 comes with an 108MP camera at the back.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is currently one of the few phones to offer a 108MP camera that too at an affordable price. More megapixels means that the images shot on the Mi 10 would come out to be well detailed. While the detail will not retain once you upload the photo on Instagram, the extra amount of detail does help in editing. Apart from the details, the phone also offers great dynamic range and an impressive output overall.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple has been offering some of the best smartphone cameras in the industry for quite some time now. While the iPhone 12 is just around the corner, you can still look at the iPhone 11 Pro for its great photography skills. Photos taken from the iPhone 11 Pro look natural and close to the actual scenery. The handset also offers a great videography experience.

Vivo X50

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA Vivo X50 series are known for their cameras.

Vivo recently launched its X50 series in India. While the X50 Pro offers a gimbal camera system for better video stabilisation, the vanilla X50 comes with a good set of cameras for great still shots. The smartphone does not offer top of the line specifications but does bring an impressive set of cameras on board.

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel devices have been known to offer a great picture quality at least when it comes to still shots. The Pixel 3a is an affordable Pixel device that sports just one camera sensor at the back. However, the magic comes from the software. The software magic can turn any picture into a DSLR quality image. Also, Google Pixel smartphones are known for their low-light photography.

