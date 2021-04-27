COVID-19 Lockdown: Best 5 laptops under Rs. 30,000 for Work From Home

Here are some of the best laptops under Rs. 30,000 for Work From Home.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise lately and the situation has got worse than before. The cases were coming under control and offices started to reopen but now with the rising cases the government has taken strict actions and offices are shut again. With the work from home in place, you might be on a hunt for a good laptop that does not burn a hole in your pocket.

Here’s a list of the top 5 affordable laptops you can get for work from home under Rs. 30,000.

Lenovo Ideapad 3

Lenovo Ideapad 3 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual-Core processor. It packs in 4GB of RAM and 1TB of hard drive. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD LED-backlit panel. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box and even comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office. Currently, the laptop is available at a price of Rs. 28,990.

HP 15s

In case you are looking for a cheaper but still reliable option, the HP 15s could serve the purpose just right. The laptop is priced at Rs. 23,999 and for that price it offers a 15.6 inch HD WLED backlit display. It draws its power from a Dual-Core AMD processor that is clocked at 1.2 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 2.6 GHz. It packs in 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD.

Acer One 14

Acer One 14 could also act as a good work from home laptop option. It is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold dual-core processor. Just like the aforementioned laptops, this one also comes with 1TB of hard drive and 4GB of RAM. The laptop flaunts a 14 inch HD LED Backlit TFT Display and weighs in at around 1.8kg. It is currently priced at Rs. 22,990.

Avita Pura

When compared to the likes of HP and Lenovo, Avita is a relatively new company. However, it manages to offer a good set of internals for the asking price. Priced at Rs. 27,990, the Avita Pura is powered by the Ryzen 3 dual-core processor. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. While the storage might seem less, having an SSD over an HDD will give you a slight boost in performance.

Dell Inspiron 3502

Dell Inspiron 3502 is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. It runs on Windows 10 and comes pre-loaded with MS Office. Currently available at Rs. 27,390 the Dell Inspiron 3502 also brings in a 15.6-inch HD Anti-glare LED-backlit display with narrow borders.

