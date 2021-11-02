Here's why HP Pavilion Aero 13 could be your next laptop

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes in at a starting price of Rs 79,999.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 is one of the newest addition to the company’s lineup and it definitely feels like a premium consumer laptop. The laptop offers a much better build than most of the mid-range laptops out there. Adding on to that, it comes with a 16:10 screen, 10-hour battery life and good I/O.

I personally tested out the machine and I was left impressed. The model I had comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U coupled with 16GB of RAM. The laptop also had 512GB of M.2 SSD. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and it is Windows 11 ready.

With such specifications, the laptop was able to handle my day to day tasks. While it is not a gaming machine, it can definitely handle some of the titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at medium settings.

As for working on this machine, I had a fun time writing articles on the laptop with multiple Chrome tabs open and even Spotify running in the background. I even had a good time attending meetings on the laptop as the webcam was quite clear.

The keyboard and the trackpad also served well during my time with the device. In terms of the I/O, the laptop features a full-size HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack and a charging port. There is also a USB Type-C port that can be used for charging as well.

One of the key highlighting points about the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is that the laptop weighs in at just under 1kg at around 970 grams. This makes it one of the lightest laptops in its segment. It also makes it easier for the user to carry it around.

If that was not enough to make you open the laptop at cafes, the Aero 13 also comes with a fingerprint sensor, which will ensure quick login to Windows.

Overall, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 offers a great package and it can serve anyone from employees working from home to students studying at home. It is a great investment as once the offices or schools open, the users will never have a hard time carrying their laptop around. Yes, the laptop is a bit on the pricy side but that is a premium you pay for the build quality and the lightweight design.