'Repeat 2017 performance, focus on 2047 goal,' Nitin Nabin's message to NDA partners for 2027 UP polls

Lucknow:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin's two-day Lucknow visit concluded Sunday, with him reiterating that the saffron party will return with a 'thumping majority' for a third straight term in Uttar Pradesh, which continues to be one of the most politically significant states in India.

Nabin, who remains party's youngest president, said the BJP will work with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners for the 2027 assembly elections, while directing party workers on focusing on ground-level and ensuring that all welfare schemes reach to every voter of the state.

The BJP chief further said the NDA remains united and it would keep working to make Uttar Pradesh into 'Uttam Pradesh'.

"Our leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have worked for the people with a spirit of service. We are fully confident that in the 2027 assembly elections, the NDA alliance will form the government with a thumping majority," Nabin said.

Nabin meets NDA partners

Nabin also met the alliance partners and reiterated that the ruling bloc must focus on repeating its performance in the 2017 elections and making India a developed country by 2047. The BJP-led NDA consists the Apna Dal (Sonelal), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), NISHAD Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the meeting, RLD national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said he is confident that the bloc will retain Uttar Pradesh, while pointing that the NDA will field the "strongest alliance candidate capable of winning a seat".

Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel said agenda of Nabin's meeting was to focus on bettering the coordination within the alliance, while adding that his party has played a crucial role in improving NDA's performance in Uttar Pradesh over the years.

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad also said discussions were held over increasing coordination. "Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming the best state once again. Our discussions focused on how all alliance partners can work in coordination, complement each other and ensure better organisational synergy among workers to secure victory," the state minister said.

Nabin's meeting with former state chiefs

During his two-day visit to the state capital, Nabin also met BJP's former Uttar Pradesh unit presidents, including Swatantra Dev Singh and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, reviewing party's preparedness. Singh and Chaudhary later said they are confident that the BJP will repeat its 2017 performance this time.

Nabin on Sunday also met Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who said the alliance will form the government for the third consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 under the leadership of Adityanath on the strength of the work it has done in the past 10 years.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh do not want goonda raj, mafia raj, dynastic politics or riots. They want development, good governance and security," Maurya, BJP's former Uttar Pradesh president, said.

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