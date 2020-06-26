Top 5 non-Chinese smartphone brands available in India: Samsung, Nokia and more

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy A-series offer a lot.

The ongoing tensions between India and China have also made a huge impact on the consumer electronics market. In order to support the country at the time of this crisis, people have been boycotting Chinese products and services. While the government is not constraining people to avoid Chinese goods, its the people’s morale that has been changing. So, in case you want to avoid getting a phone from a Chinese brand, here’s a list of brands that you can consider.

Samsung

Samsung is a South Korean tech giant that not only makes smartphones but has a huge portfolio. From washing machines, televisions to air conditioners, the company has a huge range of devices. As for smartphones, Samsung has a huge variety ranging from Rs. 2,000 all the way up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs. The company has a phone for almost every consumer out there.

In case you are on a tight budget but need an Android phone, you can select one from Samsung’s affordable yet stylish Galaxy M-series. If you have a little more to spend and need a better set of cameras, you can get a phone from the Galaxy A series. The company even has a set of flagship smartphones in the range of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. With the Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flip, you can also get a chance to stand out of the crowd.

In order to take on OnePlus, the company also has the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite to choose from. Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has recently received a price drop and at Rs. 32,999 it makes much more sense now since it brings a lot of productivity tools to the table.

Apple

Apple is one of the more premium brands available in India. The company does not offer smartphones below Rs. 30,000. In order to get the cheapest Apple iPhone in India, one has to settle for an older iPhone like the iPhone 7 or iPhone 6s. However, if you are looking for something latest, you will need to shell out upwards of Rs. 40,000.

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone SE (2020) was recently launched in India.

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE (2020) in India with a price tag of Rs. 42,500. The smartphone brings iPhone 11’s internals in the iPhone 8’s body. One can also purchase an iPhone XR, which usually hovers at around Rs. 55,000 in India.

Nokia

Nokia is a Finland based company, which was recently taken over by HMD Global. The company has been launching a lot of Android smartphones lately. Not only that, but the Finish giant has also launched a couple of Smart TVs in the country as well as some nostalgic feature phones.

In case you are looking for a new smartphone, you can check out the likes of Nokia 2.3, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 9 PureView and more.

Asus

Image Source : ASUS Asus 6Z comes with a flip selfie camera.

Asus is a Taiwan based tech giant that is popularly known for its wide range of laptops. The company makes everything from a thin and light to a gaming laptop. The company also has a couple of smartphones on sale here in India, which are actually really good. The ROG Phone 2 focuses on the audience looking for a true flagship experience.

There is also the Asus 6Z and 5Z that offering flagship internals at a relatively lower price point. Asus also has a few budget phones in their portfolio including the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2.

LG

LG is a South Korean giant that just like Samsung does not only deal with smartphones. It has a huge range of products including televisions, monitors, refrigerators and more. On the smartphone front, the company has both flagships as well as budget devices on offer. Some of the popular LG smartphones include the LG V40+ ThinkQ, LG Q6+ and more.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage