Samsung-powered Realme's 64MP camera phone unveiled

Taking the camera war to a new level, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has unveiled world's first 64MP rear quad camera system smartphone -- Realme XT -- under its premium 'X' series. Samsung will provide the 64MP sensor to realme.

Samsung in May introduced two new image sensors -- the 64MP Samsung "ISOCELL Bright GW1 and 48MP "ISOCELL Bright GM2". The 64MP "ISOCELL Bright GW1" image can produce bright 16MP images in low-light environments and highly-detailed 64MP shots in brighter settings.

Realme XT will come to India in the upcoming festive season.

In addition to the 64MP primary camera, the device would offer 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also houses 16MP selfie camera.

"Realme is committed to India and it has been an important market for us. Since the launch of our first product, we have consistently delivered cutting-edge, premium smartphone experiences to our Indian customers before anywhere else in the world," said Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India.

"We are proud to reveal yet another 'first' in bringing the world's first 64MP quad-camera experience," he added.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super-AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch with display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood is Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There are two more variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

"We are delighted to partner with Realme for their upcoming product launch and look forward to leveraging our combined synergies to further elevate the level of innovation in the industry," said Manish Goel, Principal Engineer, SSIR System LSI Business, Samsung India.

The device is backed by 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging technology.