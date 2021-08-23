Follow us on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a larger cover display.

Samsung has launched two new foldable smartphones this year. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a smartphone geared towards more productivity-focused people, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 aims to create a fashion statement. Not only that, but it is also a huge leap forward in terms of technological advancements. Yes, foldables have been around for quite some time now but seeing a flagship foldable device from a Tier 1 brand like Samsung that costs under Rs. 1 lakh shows that we are getting ready for the future.

Samsung is aggressively working on bringing these phones to the mass market. Samsung was one of the first companies to launch a foldable smartphone that could be easily bought. With the Z Flip 3, the company just made buying a foldable a whole lot easier.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 First Impressions

I have been using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for a couple of hours now. So far, the phone looks sturdy enough and it feels a lot better than last year’s Z Flip. We have the Phantom Black colour variant, which looks subtle but with the folding design, I would have preferred a lighter shade like the Cream colour variant.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It sports a 12MP dual-camera setup.

One of the biggest improvements that I appreciated as soon as I picked up the Z Flip 3 was the bigger cover display. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was a great phone but had a tiny cover display for notifications and it made a lot of users choose the Moto Razr over the Flip. With the new Flip 3, the company has solved that issue by quite a margin. While the cover display still cannot be used to reply to texts, it is at least more readable when notifications or phone calls arrive.

Another thing I liked was the new matte finish glass on the outside. While it does give a more premium and a better feel in hand, it does make the smartphone a lot more slippery.

When the screen is flipped open, it reveals the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display from last year. However, it now gets much brighter and also looks a bit larger thanks to the thinner bezels. Also, thanks to the new screen protector, the display now does not get easily scuffed up as it used to in its predecessor.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Samsung has also achieved an IPX8 rating on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which makes the foldable smartphone water-resistance. The X in IPX8 means that the phone is not dust resistant. Also, as the phone has a folding mechanism, it is recommended not to take it in a swimming pool with chlorinated water. However, one can dunk it in clear water and the phone is now also safe from a few splashes.

Unlike the Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s hinge can help the clamshell foldable phone at various angles. This will allow users to make video calls or even take selfies. During the time I spent with the device, I did open and close it quite often and I must say the hinge looks quite promising.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It features a fingerprint scanner on the power button.

Another great improvement on the new Z Flip 3 is the new 120Hz high refresh rate panel. The display now feels way smoother than the previous model. As mentioned above, the display is also much brighter now and it is now easily visible on bright sunny days.

As for the battery life, cameras and performance, I will be testing that out in the coming days and will be posting a full review around the same soon.

So far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 feels like a promising device and it is something that will create a whole new roadmap for both Samsung and its fans.