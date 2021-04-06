Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Who is it for?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in three colour variants.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE in India last year. The handset was a trimmed-down version of the Galaxy S20. It basically offered most of the flagship features at a reasonable price point. However, it did not get a chance to prove itself as the competition was already leading the way by joining the 5G race. So, Samsung has decided to bring the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to India, which apart from bringing a new modem, also offers a better processor.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G fixes a lot of problems that we faced with the Exynos 990 powered 4G variant. In case you are contemplating on the fact that you should buy this Rs. 47,999 priced smartphone or not, here’s a quick answer.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G now comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which changes the whole perspective of looking at this smartphone. It surely offers more power and better battery life when compared to the Exynos variant. However, it now has other phones to compete with including the OnePlus 9 and its own 4G sibling.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It features a triple camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G

When the two phones are held side-by-side, one cannot really tell the difference. Both the handsets feature a polycarbonate panel on the back and a 6.5-inch flat display on the front. The display on both phones offer FullHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The major difference is only noticeable once you start using the two devices.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA There is a punch hole camera on the front.

While I could not use the two handsets side by side, I did feel that the heating issues that I caught in the 4G variant were not really there on the 5G model. Apart from that, I also felt that the battery life was slightly better when compared to the Exynos powered Galaxy S20 FE.

In this case, it is definitely worth spending the extra Rs. 7,000 as you will be able to get a much better user experience.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9

Currently, one of the major competitions that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has to face is the recently launched OnePlus 9. On paper, the OnePlus 9 seems to be a better offering considering it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Sure, if you want more raw performance, you could lean towards the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 also offers a better display when compared to the S20 FE.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA Galaxy S20 FE sports a flat display.

However, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G manages to offer a more premium-feeling build quality. It also brings features like Samsung Pay with MST. It also makes for a better option for people who are currently staying away from Chinese brands.

In a nutshell, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great smartphone overall and offers a much better user experience than its 4G sibling. In case you are looking to buy one, you would not regret the choice.