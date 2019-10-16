Redmi Note 8 series phones with quad-camera setup launched in India

Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is on a roll, after having a great sale season the company continued its news launch spree with the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. The phones were launched in the Indian market today, the new devices are successor to Redmi Note 7 series and come equipped with a quad-camera setup. Redmi recently achieved the feat of 100 million Redmi Note users globally. Redmi Note 8 Pro supports Alexa voice support apart from the default Google Assistant

Redmi Note 8 will be available in two variants, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999. respectively. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for its 6GB+64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 17999 for its 5GB+128GB variant. The phones will go on sale from October 21 via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Stores and other authorised retail outlets across the country.

Mi fans, the #RedmiNote8 comes with;

✅#48MPQuadCamera

✅SD665

✅Corning Gorilla Glass 5

✅4000mAh battery

✅18W fast charger in the box

The price for;

4GB + 64GB is ₹9,999

6GB + 128GB is ₹12,999.

Love it? 😍 RT and spread the word.#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mj1gdLW6rF — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 16, 2019

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2280 pixel density stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 90 per cent screen to body ratio. On the inside its powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB RAM. Talking about the camera the device gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel depth sensing, an ultra macro lens on the front it gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone gets a 4000 mAH battery and USB type-c support.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro which runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. The device uses liquid cooling technology to reduce heat while performing heavy games and tasks. It gets Game Turbo 2.0 mode specially dedicated for a better gaming experience. Talking about the display the phone sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, stretching in 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device gets a gradient back panel and P2i protection from dust and water.

In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens. The primary camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There are also two 2-megapixel cameras one dedicated for depth sensing images and another ultra-macro lens for macro photography. On the front, it gets a 20 megapixel. The camera setup on the phone comes loaded with Ultra nightscape mod, Smart Ultra-Wide-Angle mode, 3D lighting, Portrait mode and other features.

Mi fans, the #RedmiNote8 features a similar quad-cam setup as the #RedmiNote8Pro with a massive 48MP sensor.😎



That means you get to click pictures that call out details. 🤩

4800 RTs🔄 if you are excited as I am.😍#Xiaomi ❤️ #48MPQuadCamera pic.twitter.com/ObuT3mLOX8 — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 16, 2019

The device comes packed with 4500 mAH battery and 18W fast charging support, Redmi claims the battery on the phone can last 2 days in a single full charge.