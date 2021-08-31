Printer not working at home? Easy steps to fix it

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Here's how you can fix your printer at home.

With the ongoing work-from-home culture, we have started to use the printers at our homes way more than we used to. And there are times when the printer just decides not to print or throw errors. If you have been facing a similar issue with your printer, here are a few easy ways in which you can diagnose the problem and fix your printer.

Is the printer showing up on your PC/smartphone?

The first and foremost thing that you should check is whether the printer is being shown on your laptop or not. If it is not showing up, try reconnecting the cable or connect it to another USB port. In case you are using a wireless printer, make sure the printer and your device are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Check for error lights

If the connection between your printer and the laptop is fine and the printer still refuses to work, check for any error lights on the printer. New-age printers even have displays on them that clearly show what is the exact problem. If any of the error lights are flashing, you can refer to your printer’s manual or website.

Check the ink cartridge

In order to make the printer work, you need to ensure that there is ink available. Also, if you have not used the printer for months and you are now trying to take a printout all of a sudden, chances are that the ink has dried up. You will either need to get it refiled or get a new ink cartridge altogether.

Is the paper jammed?

One of the most common issues faced by printer users is the jamming of papers. If that is the case, try removing the paper tray and re-aligning the paper while sliding it back in. Also, check if any paper is jammed, in which case you will need to pull out the crumpled paper in order to make the printer work again.

If the printer still refuses to work, you will need to visit the service centre to get it fixed by a professional.