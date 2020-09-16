Here's what the new Apple iPad Air suggests about iPhone 12 series: TouchID, USB-C and more

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPad Air suggests the new iPhone 12 models will come with A14 Bionic chipset under the hood.

Apple recently hosted a launch event titled ‘Time Flies’ via an online livestream. At the event, the company officially launched the all-new iPad Air and iPad 8th alongside the two new Apple Watch models. While people were expecting the iPhone 12 models to arrive, they were left disappointed. However, this event did throw away some hints about the upcoming iPhone models.

Apple’s 8th generation 10.2-inch iPad is mostly an incremental upgrade over the last year’s model. However, that is not the case on the iPad Air’s front. iPad Air is now more of a toned-down version of the iPad Pro models. This brings the full-screen display experience, Magic Keyboard support and more to the masses.

While the new iPad Air is quite exciting for those looking for a new tablet, it might have just dropped a few hints about the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

Apple A14 Bionic

With the new iPad Air, Apple has introduced the new A14 Bionic chipset, which should bring a significant improvement in terms of performance when compared to last year’s A13 Bionic. This chipset could be powering the upcoming iPhone models as well.

TouchID is back

Apple introduced an all-screen design on the iPad Air. Due to this, many of us thought that the new iPad Air model will have the FaceID feature. However, that is not true. The iPad gets TouchID fingerprint authentication integrated on the power button. This could mean that the upcoming iPhone models will also get the TouchID feature back. This would be really helpful especially during COVID-19 as most of us have our faces covered with a mask at all times.

USB-C everywhere

Apple has been using the proprietary lightning connector on its iPhones, iPads and iPod touch models for quite some time now. Apple iPad Pro changed that by bringing USB Type-C on board. Now, the iPad Air also came with a USB-C port hinting towards the latest iPhones also coming with the same port.

However, this is to be taken with a pinch of salt as we will have to wait until next month to see what Apple really has on offer.

