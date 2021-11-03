Happy Diwali 2021: Best smartwatches, smart bands to gift to your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Band 2 comes with a large colour display.

With Diwali 2021 being right around the corner, people are buying new gadgets for themselves or gifting them to their loved ones. If you are looking for a new gadget, you know you cannot go wrong with a new wearable device. These devices not only allow you to take care of your fitness but also offer notifications right on your wrist. Here’s a list of some of the best wearable devices available across various price categories.

Realme Band 2

Realme recently launched the Realme Band 2 in India. The band comes with a large colour display and users can even get stylish wrist straps for the watch. It also comes with features like Blood Oxygen monitoring, Heart Rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 12-day battery life and more.

Price: Rs 2,499

Dizo Watch 2

Image Source : DIZO Dizo Watch 2 comes with a touch screen colour display.

Dizo Watch 2 features a 1.69-inch full touch screen colour display. It has a premium metal design and comes with over 100 watch faces. It also promises a 10-day battery life and can track your heart rate, steps, sleep and more. The watch is also waterproof for up to 50m and can take advantage of 15 sports modes.

Price: Rs 1,999

Mi Smart Band 6

Xiaomi’s Mi Band series has been really popular in the fitness community. The Mi Band 6 is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio and it now offers a larger colour AMOLED display. With heavy use, the band promises a battery life of up to 5 days and with normal usage, it can even last for up to 14 days.

Price: Rs 3,499

Redmi Watch

Image Source : INDIATV Redmi Watch comes in three different colour options.

Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display and features a square design. It is available in three colours and users can even buy straps separately to mix and match colours. The watch is relatively small and lightweight, which will allow users to wear it to sleep for the sleep tracking feature.

Price: Rs 3,999

Fire Boltt Talk

Fire Boltt has also launched its own smartwatch in India dubbed Fire Boltt Talk. The smartwatch comes with features like Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, smart notifications and battery life of up to 10 days. It also features a good build quality for the price.

Price: Rs 4,999

Portronics Kronos Beta

Image Source : PORTRONICS Portronics has recently launched an affordable smartwatch in India.

Portronics recently launched its smartphone Kronos Beta in India. It is an affordable smartwatch that offers plenty of useful features. It can store up to 300 songs in its 512MB storage and it can directly connect to your Bluetooth earphones. It can monitor your heart rate all the time and even count your steps. The watch also comes with over 100 watch faces.

Price: Rs 4,300

OnePlus Watch

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus has recently launched a special Harry Potter Edition OnePlus Watch.

If you are looking at something more premium, the OnePlus Watch is now available in a regular edition and in a special Harry Potter Edition. If you are a Harry Potter fan, you will be left impressed by what you get for the price. Overall, the OnePlus Watch comes with good tracking features. With this, the company has nailed the design, quality and battery.

Price: Starts at Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Image Source : INDIATV Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with WearOS.

If you are looking to buy a new smartwatch for your Android smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4 could be a great choice. The smartwatch offers a combination of great build quality from Samsung and good software that comes with the partnership of Google and Samsung. It is also quite comfortable to wear for long hours.

Price: Starts at Rs 23,999