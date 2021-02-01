Image Source : YOUTUBE / THE COVID HUNTER COVID Hunter can detect Coronavirus in people, objects: Here's how it works

COVID-19 or Coronavirus has been with us for more than a year now. The pandemic has totally changed the way we used to live our lives. While it has impacted a lot of industries, it has given a chance to the medical as well as tech industries to bring advancements. With a new device called COVID Hunter, the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can now be detected immediately.

According to the developers, it is the "world's first non-contact viral detector" and it will be manufactured in Mexico.The American company Advanced Medical Solutions International (AMSI ) is responsible for the development of the COVID-19 tracking device. The device can not only detect COVID in people but also spot traces of the virus on objects, without touching them.

In order to make it even more useful, the company has designed the device in such a way that it can not only detect COVID-19 but also other viruses, such as influenza.

"The Covid Hunter is a non-invasive, non-contact, immediate and portable virus detector, specially designed for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19 disease, demonstrating 99% effectiveness and with sensitivity within 0 to 2 meters on surfaces, through glass or transparent material, and inside the human body,” explained the company.

Furthermore, the company has explained that the COVID hunter can locate the coronavirus in various human organs, such as the lungs, throat, nose and skin.