COVID-19: Top 5 pulse oximeters to measure SpO2 under Rs. 2,000

Image Source : FLIPKART There are many SpO2 monitors available on Flipkart and Amazon.

The second wave of COVID-19 is raging across the country. In a new peak, India on Thursday recorded over 3.15 lakh new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,104 deaths. One of the common symptoms when the Covid virus starts taking a toll is a drop in oxygen levels. Therefore, having a pulse oximeter at home would help you to monitor oxygen levels and to decide whether a patient requires oxygen from an external source.

With reports of hospitals gasping for oxygen and patients waiting for beds, demands for these medical devices hitting the roof. Luckily, there are some great options still available online that you can get your hands on before it runs out of stock.

Here are some of the oximeters you can buy online:

1. Fit Go S05 Pulse Oximeter

The Fit Go S05 Pulse Oximeter with LED display can be bought for a price of Rs 999 and is currently available on Flipkart. The pulse oximeter comes with a One Button operation feature, so using it will not be a hassle.

2. LANDWIND OLED Digital Finger Pulse Oximeter

The LANDWIND fingertip pulse oximeter can be bought for a price of Rs 790 from Flipkart. It features a multi-directional display and automatically shuts off in 5 seconds when not in use.

3. Thermocare Pulse Oximeter

The Make in India Thermocare Pulse Oximeter is listed for a price of Rs 1,999 and is currently available on Flipkart. It comes with an LED display which makes it easy to check your results.

4. Gilma Finger Plus Oximeter Pulse Oximeter

The Gilma Finger Plus Oximeter Pulse Oximeter retails for Rs 1,299 and is currently available on Flipkart. It is said to measure blood oxygen saturation and shuts off automatically after 8 seconds of inactivity. It even comes with a One Button operation feature, so using it will not be a hassle.

5. Nanz Comfort NC-209

Nanz Comfort NC-209 Pulse Oximeter can be bought for a price of Rs 1,990 from Flipkart. The oximeter gets a dual colour OLED display and shuts off automatically when not in use. The device shows real-time SpO2 reading.