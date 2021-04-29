Top 5 affordable TWS earphones available in India

There is a growing demand for TWS devices to cater to the personalised needs for continued remote working during the Covid-19 spread in India. Consumers now have access to better versions of TWS devices that complement their working and entertainment needs, allowing them to take phone calls or enjoy music without being tied down by a wire. The lightweight device is the perfect portable exercise equipment as well as it enables the consumer to multitask without any hassle. Here are the five picks for smart TWS devices to elevate your audio listening experience.

Crossloop TWS GEN Wireless Stereo Earbuds

Crossloop TWS Gen is a device that doubles up as a speaker and enables the consumers to experience audio bliss with GEN Earbuds. The device features instant connectivity allowing you to enjoy music or take calls from anywhere, anytime with an outstanding range of up to 10m. The device comes with smart touch controls which provides a hassle-free experience with 20+ hours of playtime (speaker+buds). The available variants include Black & Pine, Black & Teak, Black Leather and Blue Leather case designs.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Boat Airdopes 101

The lightweight device is suitable for a comfortable fit and it offers 13mm drivers for a loud and clear audio experience. The device has Insta Wake N Pair technology for a seamless connection with multiple devices. Further the device has a battery backup of 320mAh and it offers playback upto 12 hours.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Truke buds S1

The device functions as a suitable companion for long usage as it comes with a 500mAh premium sliding case. It has a pair of 10mm graphene speakers with AAC Codec Support and has a LED display and USB Type C support. The earbuds also have a Quad MEMS Mic ENC (environmental noise cancellation); essentially a low-cost implementation of ANC (active noise cancellation).

Price: Rs. 1,499

Noise Shots Rush

The device redefines the musical experience for workout sessions with clear and loud voice quality. It gives 6 hours of earbud playback on a single charge and 3x recharges with the charging case, for a total of 24 hours. The Shots Rush earbuds come with EarHooks and allow easy control playback, volume adjust and call control.

Price: Rs 2,799

Potronics Harmonics Twins 33

The device features a sleek, beautiful design, combined with excellent bass, and powerful, balanced sound. It has a customizable fit along with high sensitivity touch features. The smart device gives noise- reduction tech and allows the wireless earbuds to cut ambient noise over 50dB and retains 98% of your voice with frequencies from 200Hz to 3000Hz.

Price: Rs. 1,999