Apple Watch Series 7: Why it is the only watch you should pick for your iPhone?

Smartwatches have become quite popular lately due to the fact that they bring notifications right at your wrist. They also offer health-related features helping you to keep track of your fitness. If you are using an iPhone and looking for a smartwatch, there is a high chance that you are looking to buy the Apple Watch. But is it really the only watch you should be looking at? Yes and here’s why.

Apple has been known to offer an ecosystem that works so well that no one would want to exit it. If you have just bought the iPhone as your first Apple product, the Apple Watch could be the right device to enter the ecosystem. While you are at it, it’s best if you pick the latest and greatest. It would not only offer more features but also bring better battery life, a bigger display and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 was launched this year and it brings the new Apple S7 SiP. It also features a crack-resistant display, fast charging, a bigger display and more. It also retains some of the best features from Series 6 like the SpO2 tracking.

Apple Watch Series 7 Price, options

Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The smartwatch is available in three case materials – aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. Further, the aluminium case is available in five colour finishes, Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT) Red. As for the stainless steel case, it is available in Silver, Gold, and Graphite colour options. Lastly, the titanium case is available in Space Black and Titanium.

The users can also choose between the GPS only and the Cellular + GPS variants.

Apple Watch Series 7 is available at a starting price of Rs. 41,900.

Why Apple Watch Series 7?

Apple Watch Series 7 is currently one of the best smartwatches available. It comes with a bigger display when compared to the last year’s Series 6. It also has one of the most advanced and durable displays in the Apple Watch history. The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with health features like ECG, sleep tracking, step counting and more. Unlike the Watch SE, the Series 7 also gets an always-on display, which will allow you to take a glance at the time without needing to wake up the smartwatch.

Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 7 is IP6X certified for dust resistance and WR50 certified for water-resistance.

The new Apple Watch also runs on the latest wearOS 8 operating system that helps users take advantage of the bigger display. It is now easier to read the text on the watch’s display and even the UI elements are now bigger. The company has also introduced new watch faces that take complete advantage of the bigger display.

Miniature iPhone on your wrist

Just like any other Apple Watch, the Series 7 can only be paired with an iPhone and the whole process is quite seamless. One just needs to scan the special code using the Apple Watch app and then everything is set up automatically in just a couple of minutes.

When using the Apple Watch Series 7, it literally feels like you are using a miniature version of your iPhone on your wrist. The watch brings all the notifications and lets you interact with them, which means you can even reply to an iMessage text using just your watch.

Not only that, you can even bring some of your iPhone apps to your Apple Watch using the App Store. It will then basically allow you to use those apps for a quick glance at your wrist.

Fitness and Health Tracking

Image Source : APPLE It has plenty of health tracking features.

Since the beginning, Apple has taken health and fitness quite seriously for its Apple Watch. Just like the previous generation, the Apple Watch Series 7 brings ECG, fall detection, step count, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring and more.

Apple Watch also uses something called Activity Ring. The users need to close the rings in a day, which helps them stay motivated towards fitness. These users can also compete against their friends.

For many Apple Watch users, the smartwatch has been life-saving. There have been countless incidents where the Apple Watch has literally saved people’s lives. A recent incident happened in England where a cyclist was hit by a car and as soon as he fell on the ground, the Apple Watch that he was wearing quickly sent a signal to his emergency contacts.

The Apple Watch can even detect when your heart rate is abnormal thus helping you detect a heart attack at a very early stage.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 7 brings a great proposition to the table for all Apple users.