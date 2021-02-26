Apple ProRAW changes the smartphone photography game: How to use, advantages and more

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series also come with a LiDAR sensor.

Apple has been making the iPhone cameras better over the years. Now, in 2021, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are two of the best flagship smartphones with great cameras. Both smartphones feature three lenses, wide, ultra-wide and telephoto. Along with these, the iPhone 12 Pro models also get a LiDAR sensor. These coupled up together make the new iPhones great for point and shoot photography.

However, the story does not end there. The new iPhone 12 Pro models also come with something called ProRAW. The feature was rolled out with iOS 14.3 in December. As the name suggests, the feature allows the user to capture RAW images. This mode is usually found on DSLRs and other cameras. With this, the iPhones can capture way more information helping the photographer get full control while editing.

ProRAW is not just any kind of RAW photography feature but it also gets Apple’s own touch to it. Along with the RAW picture, Apple’s proprietary imaging techniques SmartHDR and DeepFusion are used. These image files weigh more than regular JPEG or HEIC files as they carry enough information to give the editor the ability to tweak the core aspects of that image.

How to shoot ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

First, the user needs to enable ProRAW feature on the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. In order to do that, head over to Settings > Camera > Formats and under “Photo Capture” enable Apple ProRAW.

Once enabled, you will notice RAW in the top right corner of the camera app. You can tap on that to enable to disable it while shooting a picture. Do note that when ProRAW is enabled, you will not be able to capture Live Photos. It is also worth noting that every image captured using ProRAW will weigh more than 25MB.

Besides that everything is normal as the user will be able to click quick point and shoots as the smartphone will focus quickly and the images will be captured immediately after pressing the shutter button.

Why you should use ProRAW?

When shooting with ProRAW enabled, users will notice an enhancement in terms of image quality. This is due to computational photography combined with Apple’s Deep Fusion technology. When these images are uploaded on photo editing apps like Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, Snapseed, and more, it will give more control to the user. The user will be able to tweak with colours and effects better than regular JPEG files.