Apple's 'Time Flies' September 15 event: How to watch it live online, what to expect?

Those who have been keeping a close eye on the tech world know that September is the month of significant events: IFA and the Apple event. Apple, much like every year, is ready to host its September event for the launch of its new hardware products. The 2020 Apple event, called the 'Time Flies' event will take place tomorrow, that is, September 15 and will call for the arrival of the new Apple hardware and possibly other products.

While the September Apple event always means a new iPhone, this time it might not be so. Instead, the Cupertino tech major is expected to introduce a new iPad, new Apple Watches, and some more exciting announcements. Therefore, read on to know what all we can expect from Apple at tomorrow's event.

Apple 'Time Flies' event: How to watch live-stream

The Apple 'Time Flies' event will be a virtual event, pretty much like the WWDC 2020 and will begin at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). It will be recorded from the Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park. The event can be live-streamed via Apple's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Alternatively, interested users can head to the company's website and even via the Apple TV app.

Apple 'Time Flies' event: Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4 and more in tow

Primarily, Apple's 2020 event is expected to focus on a new iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6 and even a cheaper Apple Watch, a possible MacBook, the much-rumoured AirTags, Apple One subscription service, iOS 14 and other OS' update, and more. Chances of the iPhone 12 launch are quite vague, considering that the company revealed that the 2020 iPhones will be delayed by a week or so than the usual date. This forces us into believing that the iPhone 12 lineup will actually arrive in October. However, as things are already quite unpredictable, one can't tell. Here's a look at the possible Apple launches scheduled for tomorrow:

Apple Watch Series 6, Cheaper Apple Watch

Apple is highly expected (The 'Time Flies' event name is a clear indication) to introduce the new version of its smartwatch, much like it does every year at its September event. The smartwatch will succeed the Apple Watch Series 5 and come with a slew of added features. There could be support for blood-oxygen detection and improved electrocardiogram ECG feature. While it is expected to follow the design ethos of the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5, it could drop the Force Touch feature (a proprietary Apple Watch feature) with the new watchOS 7.

Apart from this, Apple might launch a cheaper Apple Watch, which is expected to replace the Apple Watch Series 3 that has been on sale since its launch in 2017. The smartwatch could come in 40mm and 44mm sizes and include the always-on-display and M9 chip.

iPad Air 4

The tech giant is also expected to refresh its iPad Air lineup with the launch of the new iPad Air 4 that will act as a cheaper alternative to the iPad Pro. The new Apple tablet is expected to carry the same design as the iPad Pro 2020 and feature flat edges. It might sport an edge-to-edge display. There could be support for a home button that will double as a fingerprint scanner to accommodate Apple's Touch ID instead of Face ID seen in the iPad Pro. Additionally, there could be a single rear camera, looking similar to the one found on the iPhone XR.

iOS 14 and more OS release dates

Apple introduced the new versions of the iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and iPadOS at this year WWDC event held in June. Now, is the time for the company to reveal when the new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 will be available for users. This is expected to be done at tomorrow's event and Apple is expected to release more details regarding the same. There are high chances that the iOS 14 will be available for general public post-September 15. As for macOS 11 Big Slur, it is most likely to be detailed at the purported October event that will be hosted for the iPhone 12 iteration.

AirTags

We have been hearing a lot about Apple's Tile-like tracking device since last year and this time, it might become official. Apple is expected to finally launch the physical tracking device, allegedly called the AirTags, tomorrow. The tracking device will work with the Find My app and will be integrated with iOS. The device could be a small circular one with the Apple logo on it. It is expected to come with the ability to pair it with a user's iCloud account and will also notify users if the iPhone goes too far away from the products that need to be tracked.

Apple One

Apple has been doing quite well when it comes with its services and so that people adopt more of its services, it is planning to launch an umbrella subscription service called Apple One. Apple One is expected to include the company's various services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and even iCloud storage plans in a single bundle plan. The one-stop service is expected to get various plans with a combination of different services at different prices, For instance, the bass plan could include just Apple TV+ and Apple Music, while the high-end will include all the Apple services. Only Apple Care+ won't make it to the new subscription plan.

New MacBook, New Apple TV, AirPods Studio

Apart from this, Apple is likely to introduce a new MacBook, new Apple TV, and even AirPods Stido as its wildcard products, The new MacBook could be a 12-inch one that will be powered by an ARM-based Apple Silicon, as announced at WWDC 2020. The September 15 event could see more details regarding the same and a possible launch date too.

A new Apple TV could be announced with a Siri remote, improved processor, and more features. There could also be support for a better gaming experience. Additionally, the company could be announcing the rumoured AirPods Studio that will be over-the-ear headphones and an affordable HomePods variant.

iPhone 12 lineup

While odds are in the favour of 'no' iPhones for tomorrow's event, there is no harm in expecting that Apple might at least talk about them and tell us the official release date that could most likely be in October. As a gist, there could be four iPhone 12 models; a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new iPhone 12 series is expected to support 5G, flat edges, A14 Bionic chipset, iOS 14, improved cameras with a LiDAR scanner, and a notched display with high refresh rates for the high-end models.

To clear the air, nothing is completely concrete as of now and we till need to wait until tomorrow to know what exactly Apple brings to our tables. So, stay tuned for all the information you need.

