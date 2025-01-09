WhatsApp hidden feature helps quickly find out who's tracking you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp location sharing

WhatsApp is the largest instant messaging application used around the globe. It offers millions of users a variety of features, including chatting, voice calling, video calling, online payments, and document sharing. Even after many years since its launch, WhatsApp continues to roll out new updates to enhance user experience. Recently, the company has introduced some impressive features that are designed to make things easier for its users. Today, we’ll discuss one such feature that could prove to be quite useful.

WhatsApp is renowned for its strong safety and privacy measures, which is why over 3.5 billion people rely on it. Among its many advanced capabilities is the live location feature, which allows you to keep track of someone easily. While this functionality can be very helpful, it can also lead to serious privacy issues if misused.

A common scenario arises when someone is on their way to meet you but doesn't know your exact location. They may ask you to share your live location, and while it’s convenient, it can be easy to forget to turn it off afterward. Leaving your live location on can put your privacy at risk, as anyone with access can track you even after the initial meeting is over.

Fortunately, WhatsApp has a handy feature that allows you to check who you have shared your live location with, helping you take control of your privacy. Here’s how you can find out:

To see who has access to your location, start by opening the WhatsApp application.

Next, tap the three-dot menu icon at the top of the screen.

Then, select the “Settings” option, followed by the “Privacy” tab.

Scroll down until you reach the “Location” option and click on it.

Once you do this, you'll see the list of people you've shared your live location with. From here, you can easily turn off the live location feature if needed.

