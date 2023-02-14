Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twitter blue subscription started rolling out in India at Rs 900 per month

Twitter Blue has finally launched in India, bringing the coveted blue tick verified badge. The subscription is available for Rs 900 per month for mobile users on Android and iOS platforms and Rs 650 per month for web users. In comparison, Twitter Blue in the US costs $11 on mobile and $8 on the web. Twitter is offering an annual plan for hardcore users, which is available for a lump sum of Rs 6,800, approximately Rs 567 per month.



The difference in pricing for mobile app and web browser sign-ups will likely circumvent the cut taken by Google and Apple for in-app purchases made through the Play Store and App Store, respectively.



Twitter Blue subscribers will have the blue tick visible on their profile, but they must know that they "paid" for it. The company still reserves the right to verify the user through an approval process requiring a phone number as a pre-requisite. This was initiated after a series of dubious accounts started to appear during the service's first rollout in November.



Twitter Blue paying customers will also access several perks, including priority in search, posting longer videos, and access to Twitter Blue Labs' features like tweet edits. Twitter Blue has been making headlines since Elon Musk stated that users could receive a blue tick for $9 per month. In response to the impersonation issues, the platform created three distinct check marks: golden for businesses, grey for official figures and celebrities, and blue for paid subscribers.



FAQ

1. What is Twitter Blue?

This is a premium subscription service offered by twitter called Twitter Blue. Users are able to undo tweets, save drafts, and access custom color themes with Twitter Blue.

2. Is Twitter Blue available in India?

Yes, Twitter Blue is now available in India for both smartphones and web.

