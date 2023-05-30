Follow us on Image Source : JIOCINEMA JioCinema sets world record with 3.2 Crore viewers during IPL final

JioCinema, the digital streaming partner of the IPL (Indian Premier League) in 2023, has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the world record for the most concurrent views during a live-streamed event. The IPL 2023 finale, featuring an intense clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans, witnessed a viewership of over 3.2 crore viewers on JioCinema's platform.

Notably, during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, JioCinema had already recorded 2.57 crore concurrent viewers. The match showcased a sensational century by Shubman Gill of the Gujarat Titans in the first innings against the Mumbai Indians. This earlier record had surpassed the viewership milestone set in July 2019 by Disney's Hotstar, the former digital streaming partner of the IPL, which drew over 2.5 crore simultaneous viewers for a cricket match.

On April 17, a massive audience of 2.4 crore viewers experienced the tension-filled match between M.S. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Dhoni's team successfully defended against a high-octane run chase, this record-breaking viewership figure surpassed a previous peak concurrency of 2.2 crore achieved on April 12 during another nail-biting clash between Dhoni's CSK and the Rajasthan Royals.

As per the report of IANS, JioCinema's remarkable success in setting global benchmarks for digital sports viewing continued throughout the IPL 2023 season. Within the first seven weeks of the tournament, the digital platform garnered 1,500 crore video views.

Meanwhile, In the ultimate showdown of the 16th edition of the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings emerged triumphant, clinching their fifth IPL title in a rain-affected rescheduled final against the Gujarat Titans. Utilizing the DLS method, CSK secured a thrilling five-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

