Is Twitter down? Netizens face outage; unable to log in, post or navigate through app

Is Twitter down? Netizens unable to log in, post or navigate through app

Microblogging site Twitter appears to be facing issues and is reportedly down for many users across the world. DownDetector, a real-time information platform about the status of various websites and services shows an outage for Twitter. The outage was reported in many Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, among others.

Netizens have complained that they weren't able to tweet, navigate the site and some even had trouble logging into their accounts.

Reports said that Tweetdeck, Twitter's dashboard application for management had been working.

Twitter support responded, "We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!"