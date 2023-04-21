Five Apple arcade games you must try

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.APPLE.COM/APPLE-ARCADE/ Five apple arcade games you can not miss

In just a few years, Apple Arcade has emerged as the go-to destination for engaging puzzles and indie games. This premier subscription-based gaming service from Apple offers access to a vast selection of classic and exclusive titles, all without ads or microtransactions. With over 200 games in its collection, Apple Arcade caters to a diverse audience, from family-friendly multiplayer games to captivating story-driven adventures.

Here are five of the newest and most exciting games available on Apple Arcade that you won't want to miss out on:

Dr Who: An Unlikely Heist

It is an adventure game set in the universe of Dr Who. The players in this game take on the role of the Thirteenth Doctor as they solve puzzles, look for hidden objects, find hidden rooms, and solve mysteries across London. The game has been developed by Tilting Point in collaboration with BBC. You can play Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist on your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac. The game combines the quest genre with science fiction and detective work.

Human Fall Flat

Human Fall Flat is a physics-based puzzle platformer game with difficult challenges. It offers 21 levels to play. With a combination of funky physics and dreamlike floating worlds, the game offers a unique gameplay experience.

Kimono cats

Kimono Cats is a charming and easy-to-play game for all ages. Kimono Cats takes you through a Japanese festival called a matsuri along with a companion, trying to make them happy by playing different mini-games and earning coins to advance. You may use coins to buy things, build homes, and more. The Game was developed by the independent studio HumaNature Studios which is based in Hawaii.

Osmos Plus

Osmos Plus is an upgraded version of Osmos, which was developed by Hemisphere Games in 2009. In Osmos Plus, you take control of a "mote," a single cell that must expand by absorbing smaller motes while avoiding being absorbed by larger ones.

Aside from 50 levels, Osmos+ includes bonus content spanning several ambient realms including Solar, Antimatter, Warped Chaos, and Epicycles.

Clue: The Classic Mystery Game

Clue: The Classic Mystery Game is a digital adaptation of the classic board game Clue, also known as Cluedo. The game can be played with other players or with AI Opponents as well. Marmalade Game Studios is responsible for bringing this board game to digital devices.

Whether you're a fan of puzzle games or action-adventure games, there's something for everyone on Apple Arcade.

