Apple Watch detects pregnancy before clinical test: Report

Apple Watch Series 8 comes health features, which includes innovative temperature sensor and further enables advanced features for women's health and Crash Detection to notify about the severe car crashes. The smartwatch is available at a starting price of Rs 45,900.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 09, 2022 14:13 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch

An Apple Watch has reportedly been credited with spotting a woman's pregnancy before she was even aware of it.

According to a 34-year-old woman on Reddit, the watch indicated that her average resting heart rate had significantly increased in just a few days, which made her suspect that something was off.

"Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57, and my heart rate has increased to 72. It's not a big jump, but it showed up on an alert that it's been higher for 15 days. I started trying to figure out why," she wrote on the platform.

"The watch knew I was pregnant before I knew it! I would have never tested without wearing my watch because I have not had a period to be late on one," she added.

Meanwhile, the tech giant unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 in India, which delivers best-in-class health features, including an innovative temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women's health and Crash Detection for severe car crashes.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900. HDFC offers a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Rs 2,000 on Apple Watch SE.

