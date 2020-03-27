Work from home: How to download, install and use Zoom video conferencing app on Android, iOS, PC

Zoom app is available on iPhone, Android and PC.

With Coronavirus pandemic on the rise, there has been a surge in the downloads of video conferencing apps as most companies have adapted the work from home culture. These apps are being used by employers to stay in touch with the employees and even have team meetings. While there was a time when Skype was popular for such meetings, these days another app named Zoom has gained popularity. So, if you are planning a team meeting or your organization has adapted the video conferencing app, here's a complete guide.

Just like video calling apps including Google Duo, FaceTime and Skype, the Zoom app is fairly easy to use. The app is available on various platforms including Android, iOS, Windows and Mac. On computers, the users can even access the app via the web browser and avoid the hassle of downloading and installing the application. Also, keep in mind that Zoom is focused on enterprise use and has features acordingly.

Zoom allows both free as well as paid users. The basic plan is absolutely free but limits group sessions to 40 minutes. Also, the basic plan only allows up to 100 participants. This should be sufficient for small organizations or even big organizations with teams of less than 100 people. However, if you desire to add more people or do not want to have interruptions every 40 minutes, there are paid plans also available on their website. These paid plans start at USD 15 (roughly Rs. 1,150) per month.

How to download and install Zoom?

On your smartphone, head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for Zoom. Mac users can open the App Store and search for the Zoom Meetings app. As for the Windows PC users, they can head over to the Zoom Download page and click on download right below the Zoom Client for Meetings option. Alternatively, PC users can also login to Zoom via the web browsers by heading over to zoom.us.

Zoom app interface on iOS.

Once the application is downloaded, tap on the Join meeting option and enter the Meeting ID to join a meeting room. The user can also create an account on Zoom by tapping on the Sign Up option. Users can also choose to sign in with their Facebook or Google accounts. Once the account is created, users can create a new meeting, join a meeting or even schedule meetings.

In case you are not comfortable with Zoom, one can also take advantage of apps like Skype, WhatsApp, FaceTime and Google Duo. However, for meetings and professional interactions, Zoom is currently one of the best video conferencing platforms. Also, in order to keep a tap on the team via texts, the users can install apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams.