WhatsApp tricks: How to send short videos as GIFs

WhatsApp allows you to create GIFs out of videos. Here's how it works

WhatsApp is no more an app that is used to share important messages but it also a platform where most people like to share their pictures, videos and other media. With billions of users on board, it almost became a necessity to add more and more features every now and then. Some of the features just don't end up hitting the user's eyeballs.

One such feature is the video to GIF converter. GIFs have become a great way to share instant content but people download third-party apps to create these. Now, you can do this on WhatsApp and here's how it works:

How to create GIFs from videos on WhatsApp?

Open WhatsApp

Tap on the chat in which you want to send the GIF

Click on the attachment icon on Android or "+" icon on iPhone

Now choose Gallery and look for the video you want to send as GIFs

Using the trimming tool above the video, trim the video to 15 seconds or less

Tap on the option to switch from video to GIF on the top right corner

Now just hit the send icon

In order to share videos as GIFs, you will need to use supported video files only. Also, in addition to just switching into GIF mode, WhatsApp also allows users to add text, emojis, stickers and more to the GIF.