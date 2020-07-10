WhatsApp Stickers: How to download, send animated stickers on Android, iOS?

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA WhatsApp on App Store

WhatsApp is now home to a new way of expressing over the messaging app -- Animated Stickers. The WhatsApp Animated Stickers are an extension of the stickers found on the app with some life for better communication. As a reminder, the feature has been rumoured to be a part of WhatsApp for a while now and is finally official with new Animated Sticker packs. Read on to know how you can get them and share with your loved ones.

How to download WhatsApp Animated Stickers? (Android, iOS)

The process of getting and sharing WhatsApp Animated Stickers is pretty simple and works much like the normal, still stickers. You need to follow a couple of simple steps for the same. Here's how to do so:

Ensure your WhatsApp (on Android or iOS) is up-tp-date and then open the app

Open any chat you want to send the animated stickers to

Now, tap on the emoji option that is placed next to the text bar

Now, select the stickers option. For iOS, the option is placed next to GIF and then the Star or the Plus icon to get access to the sticker packs. For Android, just tap on the Plus icon after selecting the stickers option next to the GIF option

Now that you are in the sticker pack section, you need to download the ones with the video icon, a sign for animated stickers. Select the download icon to download the ones you like

Once downloaded, all the 'Together at Home' WhatsApp Stickers will appear in your sticker collection

How to send WhatsApp Animated Stickers? (Android, iOS)

Now that you have all the animated stickers you want in your sticker section, you need to follow a few steps to start sharing with the as many people as you want:

Open any chat window you wish to send the WhatsApp Animated Stickers to

Tap on the emoji option next to the text bar

Go to the stickers section where you will find all your stickers, both animated and non-animated

Select the animated ones you want to send and hit the send option to complete the process

