BIS-Care app: Government launches mobile app to verify ISI, hallmark quality

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE BIS-Care app on Google Play Store

The government has launched the new BIS-Care app in the country for users to check the quality of ISI and hallmarks of any product. The app has been introduced by Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. For those who don't know, BIS is the national standard-setting body in India. In addition to this, Paswan has introduced three new BIS portals on standardisation, conformity assessment and training. Read on to know more about the new BIS-Care app.

BIS-Care app: What is it?

The new BIS-Care app will allow users to check and know about the quality of the products that are ISI and hallmark quality-certified. This will allow users to be aware of the authenticity of products and even file complaints about the products that aren't authentic. The app is available in both Hindi and English for the ease of use. With the app, users can access the complete Complaint Management System and perform the same tasks as the BIS website.

In addition to this, the government is developing electronic-BIS to further enforce the implementation of the standards. Additionally, a Consumer Engagement portal will also be introduced soon for the online registration of consumer groups, submission of approvals, and more.

BIS-Care app: How to download, how to use?

The BIS-Care app is currently available for only Android users and there is no word on its availability for iOS users. It is available on the Google Play Store and has over 10,000 downloads at the time of writing. Here' how you can download it:

Head to the Google Play Store on your Android phone

Search for the BIS-Care app in the search bar

When the search result appears, tap on it and select the Install option to get it on your device

Using the BIS-Care app is pretty simple; you need to follow simple steps for the one-time registration:

Once downloaded, open the BIS-Care app

Enter your name, mobile number and the email ID as well

Verify the number and the email ID via an OTP and you are good to go

Following this, you can start verifying the quality of the products and file complaints on issues such as quality of products, misuse of ISI Mark, Hallmark. Registration Mark, misleading ads, and other issues related to BIS

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage