Twitter down in parts of UK, US, Europe and Japan

Many users of Twitter across several countries today reported that the microblogging website wasn't working. People took to their social media and are flooding the internet with messages saying that the home page was not loading.

Most users are also seeing the error message ‘Twitter is over capacity.’

The outage seems to be affecting parts of the US, Europe and Japan, all of which appear to have begun around 10 AM ET, now it seems they are started to be restored, however, Down Detector still shows parts affected.

