Monday, April 20, 2020
     
  5. Twitter down in parts of UK, US, Europe and Japan

Twitter down in parts of UK, US, Europe and Japan

The outage of Twitter being down seemed to have affected parts of the US, Europe, and Japan, all of which appeared to have begun around 10 AM ET. 

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Many users of Twitter across several countries today reported that the microblogging website wasn't working. People took to their social media and are flooding the internet with messages saying that the home page was not loading.

Most users are also seeing the error message ‘Twitter is over capacity.’

The outage seems to be affecting parts of the US, Europe and Japan, all of which appear to have begun around 10 AM ET, now it seems they are started to be restored, however, Down Detector still shows parts affected.

