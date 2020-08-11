Top 6 TikTok alternatives to go for on Android iOS: Chingari, Mitron, Instagram Reels and more

TikTok alternatives for Android, iOS

TikTok fam’s world turned upside down when the popular short video-sharing app was banned in India. This situation appeared foreseeable considering the kind of scrutiny TikTok was facing in the country. To give you a recap, the app was facing issues since 2018 due to the promotion of pornographic content, followed by a short while ban, security issues, more content-related issues, and finally the dethroning.

However, the fans and users weren’t left unattended and many TikTok alternatives came into being, By now we have heard of the numerous TikTok-like apps to fill in the void and allow people to continue making short videos and sharing them and continue taking this as a career option. While the number of proxy apps can cause confusion, I have tried to solve the issue for you and enlisted the top ones so that you can decide which one to go for. Hence, read on to know more.

Top 6 TikTok Indian alternatives for Android, iOS

Chingari

Chingari is one of the TikTok alternatives that shot to popularity within a short period and currently has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app has two Bengaluru-based programmers — Mr Biswatma Nayak and Mr Siddharth Gautam. The app has a pretty simple UI that has majorly two sections: Videos and News. The former lets you view short videos by others and the latter keeps you updated with the world.

To start with the app, you need to select the preferred language, register, and you are good to go. There is a video icon in the bottom part of the screen, tapping on which will let you make the videos. There are filters, video speed, song choices, and timer to start making videos. You get to choose from a plethora of songs to make the videos. There is also a Game Zone in the three-dotted menu for you to play games, which adds on to the versatility of the app.

Pros: News, gaming section

Cons: Dark theme

Availability: Android, iOS

Mitron

This is another app that came as one of the first TikTok alternatives when the app began getting trapped in the cobwebs of controversies. Although Mitron isn’t entirely Indian, the reason it is in the list is that it now owned by IIT student Shivank Agarwal. The app has mainly three sections: Videos, the section to create your short videos, and your profile on the Mitron app. When you open the app, you get to see videos from others in a scrolling format and by swiping right on any of the videos, you can see the profile of that person and even decide to follow him or her.

Before starting, you need to log in with a Google account. The videos can be made with ease and you can add filters, sounds, and even a timer to the created video. All you need to do is hit the shutter button available in the middle. However, the song choices aren’t a lot as compared to other apps.

Pros: Easy-to-use app

Cons: Not many song choices

Availability: Android, iOS

Roposo

The Roposo app isn’t a new one but gained popularity when TikTok was facing trouble in India prior to its ban. The app follows the same way of making, watching, and sharing short videos on various topics. It requires you to select your preferred language, enter mobile number and OTP, and sign-up to start using the app. It has a different UI with video categories at the bottom part, the various types of channels you can follow in the middle part, and your profile and settings at the top part.

The app doesn’t have a camera icon in the middle of the homepage to start making videos; you need to select any particular video to get the camera icon in the bottom left side. You can add effects, filters, and sounds to the videos. You can also adjust the speed of the video, add beauty filters, and adjust the brightness as per your need. It also supports gestures and trending topics with hashtags. One interesting thing is that you can make a remix of an existing video by tapping on the Mix option in a particular video, much like TikTok.

Pros: Various video options

Cons: Just about videos

Availability: Android, iOS

Moj by ShareChat

ShareChat is an Indian social media app that recently introduced the Moj app for short videos as a rival to TikTok. The app is much like any other TikTok rival has the option to add filters, effects, timer, music to the short videos. You can also adjust the speed and add beauty filter to the videos.

The app has a UI similar to that of Instagram with five sections: Home, Explore, the option to add videos, Notifications, and Profile section. While you can view others’ videos without logging in, you need to log in to create your own. The app is easy-to-use and doesn’t confuse you. It has an Instagram-like UI, however, ensures ease of usage, from exploring videos to making your own.

Pros: Easy to use

Cons: Instagram copy

Availability: Android, iOS

Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels is not a standalone app for short videos but an effort to compete with TikTok and more such apps out there. In addition to sharing Stories on Instagram, you can now share short videos or Reels. All you need to do is head to the camera icon from where you add Instagram Stories, select the Reels option, make videos, add the various video settings and you are good to go.

Much like IGTV, Instagram Reels will show up in a dedicated section for the same. The feature has various options such as filters, speed controls, stickers, text, music, and more. The most convenient part is that it can be made via the Instagram app, which is one of the popular social media platforms right now.

Pros: No need for a dedicated app

Cons: Lesser video options

Availability: Android, iOS

Trell

Trell is another app for users to make short videos and get the fame they need now that TikTok isn’t here. The app is a lifestyle app and allows you to make videos and follow others to view theirs. When the app is opened, you will be required to select your preferred language and you are good to go. It is categorised into various video types for you to view the ones you like. To get notifications, you need to log in. To make videos, you need to tap on the ‘+’ option select the Blog or Vlog option.

There are two interesting aspects of the app; there is a Trell Shop section for you to shop stuff and you can also write blogs instead of just making short videos. Although, the video editing options aren’t much. You also earn coins and enter various competitions via the app to earn money.

Pros: The ability to shop and write

Cons: Lesser video editing options

Availability: Android, iOS

Other TikTok alternatives you can consider for Android, iOS

As a reminder, there are a number of TikTok alternatives that are currently available in India and I only mentioned the popular ones. The other options include Bolo Indya, Rizzle, Sim-Sim, Mx Taka Tak, Zee5’s HiPi, Josh, and even the popular Dubsmash app. You can consider any of the apps that suit your usage.

Do let us know which one you like the most and doesn't make you miss TikTok in the comments section below.

