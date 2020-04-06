TikTok becomes the most-downloaded app during Coronavirus lockdown, WhatsApp follows

Image Source : FLICKR WhatsApp is the second most-downloaded social media app

Coronavirus lockdown in India has increased our dependency on various apps. One such app is the popular short videos app TikTok that has become the most-downloaded app in the country amid the quarantine, according to app analyst firm App Annie. Read on to know more.

TikTok becomes the most-downloaded app

According to the data shared by App Annie with The Economic Times, the video-sharing app TikTok is the most-downloaded in the social media category in India. This is followed by the messaging app WhatsApp in the second place, Facebook in the third position, Helo in the fourth spot, Instagram in the fifth place, and VMate in the sixth place. The apps were the most-downloaded in the week starting March 22, the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Other entertainment apps such as AajTak, Zoom Cloud Meetings, Uvideo, Instagram, Jio TV, and Amazon Prime Video were also the most-downloaded amid the lockdown, with an increase in downloads as compared to March 15.

It is suggested that the number of downloads on both Android and iOS devices has increased by up to 20% (around 49 million downloads) when compared to the number of downloads in January.

Additionally, entertainment and video calling apps have seen a significant rise in downloads. Additionally, live videos on Instagram and TikTok have also increased as people are finding ways to pass their time.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Latest News on Coronavirus