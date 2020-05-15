Here are four apps that can help us fight fake news on COVID-19

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Aarogya Setu app has become mandatory for Indian citizens.

The internet and social media can almost become a misleading platform with the bulk of fake news on Covid-19 to spread panic. It's important to safeguard yourself not only from the pandemic of Covid-19 spread but also the infodemic of false news that is viral on social media.

As we move into the phase of Lockdown 4.0, it is high time to switch to authentic sources of information, be it one’s community or location, health, finance, work, and the overall global scenario.

Aarogya Setu

Developed by the Government of India, Aarogya Setu app functions on its database of infected people. In order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the prime minister has asked for every citizen to download and use this app. Available in eleven languages, the app just needs Bluetooth and location access to function and one needs to register using their mobile number. Very soon, the government is also planning to incorporate all Covid-19 virus-related information and services within the application. This app can be highly useful for information on essential health services and safety practices.

MapmyIndia

MapmyIndia offers location-based SaaS and Geographic Information System (GIS) Services. It enables citizens with its MapmyIndia Move app to report grievances related to the lockdown wherein citizens can tag authorities while filing complaints about the shortage of essential supplies or any problems in delivery essentials. Its live navigation guidance is helping the authorities to direct the nearest and most suitable resource to reach the spot as per the requirement. MapmyIndia has also launched new COVID-19 Tools and API that will help businesses to resume their operations post the lockdown.

Umang app

Umang app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD). The application provides users with a single platform to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services. The app is aimed at providing all major services offered by Central and State Government departments, Local bodies and other utility services from private organizations. It will also give you the recent updates on SSC exams, vacancies and results.

Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt (formerly Newshunt) is an application loved by more than 150 million users. Dailyhunt goes local! Enjoy immersive videos from your favorite sources, and 300+ locations across India. At present, Dailyhunt claims to offer more than 250,000 fresh pieces of news and content articles every day in 14 languages, licensed from over 1,300 publication partners.

