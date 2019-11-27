PUBG Mobile: Top 5 tips and tricks to grab that Chicken Dinner

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most played mobile games in India.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that has been popular ever since its launch. The game is just gaining more and more users every month due to its high popularity. In case you are new to the game or just cannot figure out how to get that Chicken Dinner, here are a few tips and tricks that might help you get it in your next game.

Make a perfect landing

A perfect landing can help you get more loot and kills.

The ending of the match highly depends on how you start. While you can choose to land in a populated area like Pochinki and get into gunfights right away, you should play in a more stealthy manner to last till the very end. In order to do this, land at a place where not many people are headed so that you can first grab some weapons and other equipment’s.

Also, try to land near houses or sheds where you can expect to get some loot. If you land at dry land, you will struggle to find something and meanwhile, someone can spot and shoot you barehanded.

Use crates as a decoy

Once you have killed an enemy, their weapons, health kits and other equipment’s are dropped in a crate. While you can choose to run after that crate, it would be a wise choice to wait for around 3-5 minutes. The crate can be used as a decoy for other players. They will come to loot everything and meanwhile, you can already have you aim at them.

Never standstill

Standing right in front of the enemy can be dangerous.

A very important thing to keep in mind while playing such games is that you should never stand still or wait at one place for long. This way you will become an easy target for your enemy. You should keep moving and as soon as you hear a gun sound, instead of finding the enemy first, you should prefer to take cover.

Running around in an empty land can also make you an easy target. So, make sure you are not running straight but constantly moving left and right to make it difficult for a sniper to kill you.

Take cover

Taking cover can save you from getting killed.

Playing PUBG Mobile gives you the urge to shooting more and more enemies. However, you should control that urge and prefer to take cover first. Always, try to be near to a rock, tree or building so that you can immediately take cover when needed. It can help you at times of reloading, applying bandages and more.

Use the right weapons

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds offer a wide range of weapons to choose from. While you get some as a part of a loot, others can be grabbed from the occasional drops. However, you should not go after a sniper or more powerful weapons all times. Sometimes you need to make choices according to the scenarios. In case you are in a scenario where the circle is really small and only a handful of enemies are left, you should prefer to drop 8x or 4x scopes. Also, you should prefer to have rifles over a sniper at this scenario. So, always study the scenario and pick the weapon wisely.