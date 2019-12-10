NTPC internal communications app SAMVAAD announced: Here's why other organisations should also do so

NTPC's internal communications SAMVAAD app can change the way employees communicate.

NTPC, India’s largest power provider has introduced its customised smartphone application to revamp internal communications. With the new application, the company is aiming to change the way they internally communicate. The internal communications app is known as SAMVAAD and it brings a ton of new features.

SAMVAAD app is a one-stop application for all the NTPC employees. The application provides plenty of information for the employees including plant information, employee’s communication and much more. With such an application, employees can stay up to date no matter where they are at the moment.

Since NTPC employees belong to different regions, the application also provides information in 17 languages. The app now has over 17,000 users including NTPC employees as well as their family members.

Should other companies take this strategy?

Any company having over 5,000 employees should definitely take advantage of such an application. It will not only be useful to the employees but also to the organisation itself. The app will not only allow users to gain information on the go but also provide key information to fellow collages without going through the hassle of logging into emails.

Why not use a general messaging app?

While users can even choose to opt-in for instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, they do not provide as much security. Also, an app like SAMVAAD can be developed from the ground up giving more control to the organisation.