PM Modi mourns loss of lives in Venezeula earthquakes, offers all 'possible assistance' from India

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was deeply saddened by the impact of the twin earthquakes and conveyed India's solidarity with Venezuela during the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones," he wrote.

The Prime Minister also wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said India was ready to provide any assistance required. "We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.

At least 32 killed in Venezuela earthquakes

At least 32 people have died, and over 700 others have been injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Thursday, according to BNO News. Rescue teams are continuing operations, searching through collapsed buildings for survivors.

The two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck Venezuela within minutes of each other on Wednesday evening. The tremors caused extensive damage, brought down buildings and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake struck near the coastal town of Morón at a depth of 22 kilometres. A stronger 7.5-magnitude quake followed shortly afterwards at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located southwest of Morón.

Among the strongest earthquakes to hit Venezuela in more than a century, the tremors were felt across large parts of the country and in neighbouring nations.

In a brief address to the nation late Wednesday, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the earthquakes had caused damage across several states, but she did not provide figures on destroyed homes, injured people, or fatalities.

She said the tremors severely damaged Simón Bolívar International Airport, leading to its closure, and announced that classes would be suspended for several days.

“We urge our population to remain calm,” Rodríguez said. “We urge unity.”

She also called on all healthcare professionals across the country to report to hospitals to assist in treating the injured.

Also read: Videos depict panic, destruction, and horror after two earthquakes rattle Venezuela