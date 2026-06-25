June 25, 2026
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Venezuela earthquake LIVE: 32 dead, over 700 injured as rescue ops continue; emergency declared

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

A nationwide emergency has been declared in response to the widespread destruction. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated that the Altamira district of Caracas suffered significant damage, with several homes and buildings reported to have collapsed.

Following the quakes, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami alerts for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as a precaution.
Following the quakes, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami alerts for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as a precaution. Image Source : AP
Caracas:

Venezuela has been struck by two powerful earthquakes, described as among the most severe in over a century. According to Acting President Rodriguez, at least 32 people have been confirmed dead so far, though the toll is expected to rise. More than 700 people have been injured, and large-scale rescue and relief operations are underway.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, was recorded by the US Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicentre was located off the Caribbean coast, west of the town of Moron, approximately 168 kilometres west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 kilometres.

Shortly after, a stronger 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the same region. The USGS reported that the second tremor was centred about 16 kilometres south-west of Moron and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Following the quakes, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami alerts for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as a precaution.

A nationwide emergency has been declared in response to the widespread destruction. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated that the Altamira district of Caracas suffered significant damage, with several homes and buildings reported to have collapsed.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world for people who have lost their lives. 

ALSO READ: Videos depict panic, destruction, and horror after two earthquakes rattle Venezuela

ALSO READ: Powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 rock Venezuela, buildings collapse in Caracas

Live updates :Venezuela earthquake LIVE

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Venezuela Earthquake Tsunami Alert Emergency
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