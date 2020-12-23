Christmas 2020: How to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp

How to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp.

Christmas 2020 is just around the corner and it sets up our mood for the upcoming new year’s eve. We tend to share a lot of images and text messages over WhatsApp during such festivals. However, such a trend is now gone as people now prefer sending and receiving stickers instead. Here’s how you can send stickers to your friends and family members during this Christmas.

How to send Christmas 2020 stickers on WhatsApp for Android?

WhatsApp stickers have become quite popular among millenials as they offer a whole new mode of expression. The application does not offer its own set of Christmas stickers, which means the user will have to download third-party apps in order to get the stickers available on WhatsApp.

Head over to Google Play Store.

Search for apps with keywords like 'Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp'.

Select the app of your choice and download the ones you like.

Once downloaded, open the app and download the Christmas Sticker packs you like by tapping on the download option.

Now, open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Open a friend's chat window.

Tap the Emojis option and then the Stickers option.

This section will contain all the existing stickers along with the new Christmas ones.

Download them and start sending them to people you want to wish.

How to send Christmas WhatsApp Stickers on iOS?

Unfortunately, WhatsApp for iOS does not come with its own set of Christmas stickers. It does not even offer support for any third-party apps to download some. However, there is still a workaround. One can start saving the Stickers sent by other people on groups or individual chats. This way, the Stickers will start showing up on their WhatsApp stickers library and they will be able to share the same using their iOS device.