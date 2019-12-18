Instagram Layout feature: How to post multiple photos on Stories

Instagram Layout feature allows up to six images

Instagram has just announced the launch of a new feature on its Android and iOS app. The new Layout feature basically allows Instagrammers to upload up to six pictures on stories. The features not only seems interesting but it is also going to be quite useful for influencers and business owners as they can bring more details on a 10-second story. While the feature itself is quite easy to use, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can start posting layout stories on Instagram.

How to post multiple photos on an Instagram story?

In order to get the feature on your phone, you have to make sure that the app is up to date. One can do that by simply heading over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on Android or iOS respectively.

Instagram Layout on Android

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

Tap on the camera icon on the top left corner or swipe right to open the stories option

Now slide the bottom bar that says "Normal" to the left a couple of times to find the "Layout" option

You can also select the layout in which you want the images to appear

Now, simply click images by using the shutter button

That's it! Now you can just post the image collage as a story.