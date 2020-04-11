Instagram Direct Messages now available on Web version: Here's how it works

Instagram DMs for Web rolled out globally.

Instagram has finally rolled out the Direct Messages feature for its web version. The web version has been there for quite some time now and even the desktop client has been available for both Windows and MacOS. However, it only allowed the user to go through their feed and check notifications. In order to send or receive DMs, users had to reach towards their Android or iOS smartphone.

The Facebook-owned giant has been working on bringing the feature to its desktop client for a long time now. Back in January, the company started to roll out the feature for limited users as a part of a beta stage. Now, the feature is ready and has been rolled out to the masses.

Instagram is not only being used by regular people for sharing pictures but it has become an integral part for influencers, marketing firms and more. With the new DMs feature for Web, the company has made it easier for business accounts to respond to all the DMs received by fans or customers. Also, on the regular consumer side, the feature is going to make life easier for people who spend most of their time in front of a computer.

How to access Instagram DMs on the web client?

Open the web browser of choice and head over to instagram.com

Log in to your Instagram account using the username and password. Alternatively, you can also sign in with Facebook if your accounts are linked.

Once logged in, you can see your feed. Just tap on the DM icon on the top right next to the Home icon

Here, you can see all your Direct Messages here and you can even start a conversation with anyone by just tapping on "Send Message"